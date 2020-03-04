Adulting

Here’s your straight-talk advice on all the things that fall on your shoulders as a parent, which you never had to think about as a childless adult.

Top in Adulting

15 Ways to Get a Lot Healthier (Fast)

Tired of feeling sluggish and depressed? Work these 15 easy changes into your daily routine and you'll live a longer, happier life.
Urgent Care vs. ER: Where to Go for 8 Common Kid Health Emergencies

Doctors breakdown the differences between the care your kid will get in your hospital's ER vs. your local urgent care clinic and take the guesswork out of knowing where to go in an emergency.
What is Hay Fever? Your Guide to Seasonal Allergies in Kids

Seasonal allergies in kids are common throughout the spring, summer, and fall. Learn about the signs of hay fever and tips for combatting it. 
What Vaccines Do You Need Before and During Pregnancy?

Protect yourself and your baby by getting the right vaccines before, during, and after pregnancy.
6 Health Checks to Have Before Becoming Parents

Your health has an effect on your baby long before pregnancy.
7 Ways to Boost Your Child's Immunity

Colds and flu are a fact of life for kids, but there are smart steps you can take to help reduce their number of sick days.
More Adulting

Making Errands More Fun: Real-Life Tips

Our readers share how they make running errands more fun for their kids.
10 Organizing Hacks You Can Do in 15 Minutes or Less

Get organized without getting overwhelmed: These hacks and apps can help streamline your life—and none of them takes longer than 15 minutes to finish.
20 Best Drugstore Makeup and Skincare Picks of 2021

How to Stock Your Medicine Cabinet Like a Pediatrician

8 Best Pregnancy Tests and How to Use Them

20 Best Hacks for Families

This Mom of 6 and Oldest of 12 Started a YouTube Channel for Adulting 101

Big sister to 11 siblings and mom to half-a-dozen kids, this mom knows a thing or two about being an adult. So she's turned to the internet to share her wisdom on everything from how to fold a fitted sheet to how to make a simple spaghetti dinner.

