Meet Our Board of Advisors

PEDIATRICS

  • Jane Morton, M.D. Stanford University School of Medicine
  • Irwin Redlener, M.D. Co-founder Children’s Health Fund; author of The Future of Us
  • Michael Rich, M.D., M.P.H. Mediatrician at AskTheMediatrician.org, Children’s Hospital Boston

NUTRITION

MENTAL HEALTH

  • David Fassler, M.D. University of Vermont College of Medicine; Author of Help Me, I’m Sad
  • Rebecca Landa, Ph.D. Center for Autism and Related Disorders, Kennedy Krieger Institute

DENTISTRY

  • Lezli Levene Harvell, D.M.D. Private practice, Dental Kidz

CHILD DEVELOPMENT AND BEHAVIOR

WOMEN’S HEALTH

EDUCATION AND CHILD CARE

  • Deborah Stipek, Ph.D. Stanford Graduate School of Education; Author of Motivated Minds

ALLERGY

  • William E. Berger, M.D. University of California-Irvine School of Medicine
  • Hugh Sampson, M.D. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

EMERGENCY MEDICINE AND SAFETY

  • Martin Eichelberger, M.D. Safe Kids USA
  • Wendy Hunter, M.D. Rady Children’s Hospital, University of California, San Diego
  • Gary A. Smith, M.D., Dr.P.H. Center for Injury Research and Policy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital

SLEEP

  • Judith Owens, M.D. Boston Children’s Hospital

DERMATOLOGY

  • Lawrence F. Eichenfield, M.D. Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego
  • Jody Alpert Levine, M.D. Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC
