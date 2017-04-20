Meet Our Board of Advisors
PEDIATRICS
- Ari Brown, M.D. Author of Baby 411 and Toddler 411
- Harvey Karp, M.D. Author of The Happiest Baby on the Block and The Happiest Toddler on the Block
- David Hill, M.D. Author of Dad to Dad: Parenting Like a Pro
- Philip Landrigan, M.D. Author of Children and Environmental Toxins
- Jane Morton, M.D. Stanford University School of Medicine
- Irwin Redlener, M.D. Co-founder Children’s Health Fund; author of The Future of Us
- Michael Rich, M.D., M.P.H. Mediatrician at AskTheMediatrician.org, Children’s Hospital Boston
- Harley A. Rotbart, M.D. Children’s Hospital Colorado; author of No Regrets Parenting
- Darshak Sanghavi, M.D. Author of A Map of the Child:A Pediatrician’s Tour of the Body
- Jennifer Shu, M.D. Coauthor of Heading Home With Your Newborn
- Wendy Sue Swanson, M.D., M.B.E. Author of Mama Doc Medicine
NUTRITION
- Jill Castle, R.D. Co-author of Fearless Feeding; author of Eat Like a Champion and The Smart Mom’s Guide to Starting Solids
- Connie Diekman, R.D. Washington University in St. Louis
MENTAL HEALTH
- Robin Berman, M.D. Author of Permission to Parent
- David Fassler, M.D. University of Vermont College of Medicine; Author of Help Me, I’m Sad
- Harold S. Koplewicz, M.D. Child Mind Institute; Author of It’s Nobody’s Fault
- Rebecca Landa, Ph.D. Center for Autism and Related Disorders, Kennedy Krieger Institute
DENTISTRY
- Lezli Levene Harvell, D.M.D. Private practice, Dental Kidz
CHILD DEVELOPMENT AND BEHAVIOR
- Lisa Damour, Ph.D. Author of Under Pressure: Confronting the Epidemic of Stress and Anxiety in Girls and Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls Through the Seven Transitions Into Adulthood
- Wayne Fleisig, Ph.D. Children’s of Alabama
- Eileen Kennedy-Moore, Ph.D. Author of Smart Parenting for Smart Kids and Growing Friendships
- Wendy Mogel, Ph.D. Author of The Blessing of a Skinned Knee
- Michael Thompson, Ph.D. Author of Homesick and Happy and coauthor of Raising Cain
WOMEN’S HEALTH
- Alice D. Domar, Ph.D. The Domar Center for Mind/Body Health; Author of Finding Calm for the Expectant Mom
- Marjorie Greenfield, M.D. University Hospitals Case Western Medical Center; Author of The Working Woman’s Pregnancy Guide
- Laura Riley, M.D. Massachusetts General Hospital
- Alexandra Sacks, M.D. Women’s Program at Columbia University Medical Center; Author of What No One Tells You: A Guide to Your Emotions From Pregnancy to Motherhood; host of the podcast “Motherhood Sessions”
EDUCATION AND CHILD CARE
- Deborah Stipek, Ph.D. Stanford Graduate School of Education; Author of Motivated Minds
- Cathy Vatterott, Ph.D. University of Missouri-St. Louis; author of Rethinking Homework
ALLERGY
- William E. Berger, M.D. University of California-Irvine School of Medicine
- Hugh Sampson, M.D. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
EMERGENCY MEDICINE AND SAFETY
- Martin Eichelberger, M.D. Safe Kids USA
- Wendy Hunter, M.D. Rady Children’s Hospital, University of California, San Diego
- Gary A. Smith, M.D., Dr.P.H. Center for Injury Research and Policy, Nationwide Children’s Hospital
SLEEP
- Jodi Mindell, Ph.D. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Author of Sleeping Through the Night
- Judith Owens, M.D. Boston Children’s Hospital
DERMATOLOGY
- Lawrence F. Eichenfield, M.D. Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego
- Jody Alpert Levine, M.D. Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC
